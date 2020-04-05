UK coronavirus deaths rise to 4932 from 4313

The latest UK coronavirus data:

  • 619 deaths vs 708 a day earlier
  • Total cases to 47,806 from 41,903
The spike in UK fatalities in the past 5 days is a big worry.

Neil Ferguson from the Imperial College at London was out today with his latest comments:

"We think it could be anywhere between about 7,000 or so up to a little over 20,000."
That makes no sense at all. It's going to be 7000 by Thursday.

