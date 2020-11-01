UK coronavirus - Farage to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party

Farage was the Brexit Party guy, now shifting focus 

Writing in Monday's Daily Telegraph
  • says that "lockdowns don't work" 
  • forming a new party to back a "focused protection" policy
  • says it will protect only the most vulnerable
  • and will allow the rest of the population to develop herd immunity
Brexit Party to be relaunched as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK
(plans for the name change were sent to the UK Electoral Commission last week)

