UK Coronavirus - Government announce major local lockdowns

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK COVID-19 major local lockdowns for parts of northern England (this via UK media reports):

  • Greater Manchester, 
  • East Lancashire 
  • parts of West Yorkshire
Separate households are banned from meeting indoors from midnight Thursday

This is a wider area than Leicester's lockdown earlier, but not as harsh.  

