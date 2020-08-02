UK coronavirus - Major incident declared in Manchester

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Manchester is a major city in northwest England 

An ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases has led to further restrictions imposed on Thursday last week.

A major incident has now been declared by authorities in Greater Manchester 
  • decision was taken to help agencies respond "as effectively as possible", including with extra resources.
  • Manchester City Council said people "should not be alarmed" by the news.
Info via BBC 




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose