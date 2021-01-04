UK coronavirus - Northern Ireland joins in on stay at home order

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster has said the new stay at home lockdown measure will be put "back into law" in Northern Ireland

Also:
  • there will be further discussions around international travel and remote learning for schools
The UK is in a terrible situation, this from earlier:
Even as cases, hospitalisations and deaths soar I'm still seeing idiotic comments on Twitter and social media from deniers. Amazing. 
