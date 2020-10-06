UK coronavirus - PM Johson considering imposing tougher lockdown restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK media (Sun) reporting Boris Johnson is pondering even tougher restrictions

  • tougher lockdown restrictions for millions of people in the north of England
Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.

More from the report:
  • there is “simply no reasonable alternative” to restrictions
  • Pubs and restaurants face closure in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle
  • Some shops could also be forced to shut
  • workplaces and schools would remain open.
  • A No 10 source said: “The numbers are going the wrong way, and there will come a point very soon where we simply have to do more.”

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose