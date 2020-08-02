UK coronavirus - UK PM Johnson has ordered “nuclear” plans to prevent another nationwide lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Boris Johnson has ordered official for the plans reports the Sunday Times

  • to prevent another nationwide lockdown
  • expected to mean that millions more people over the age of 50 will be asked to stay at home if local crackdowns like the one in the northwest last week fail to curb a second wave of the coronavirus

Re lockdowns reimposed: 
Boris Johnson has ordered official for the plans reports the Sunday Times

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose