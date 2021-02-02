UK covid cases continue downturn as pandemic ebbs in much of the world

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Numbers improving in many hotspots

The UK reported 16,840 new cases today, which is a far cry from the +60K a few weeks ago.

Worldwide the numbers are also improving.

US daily cases are down to around 130K from upwards of 300K. Another one is South Africa, where the scariest variant first took hold.
South Africa numbers
It's tough to separate if this is a result of restrictions and caution or if it's because the variants aren't so bad after all but the bottom line is that it's good news. 

