UK covid cases continues to trend in better direction but deaths hit record

Cases 47,525 vs 45,533 yesterday

Deaths 1564 (record) vs 1234 yesterday

Cases are slightly higher on the day but there's a weekly trend of low numbers on Mon/Tues due to weekend effects. Today's 47,525 cases compares with 62,556 last Wednesday, so that's a big improvement that suggests lockdown measures are having an effect, despite the prevalence of the new variant.





The UK is also continuing to vaccinate and officials say 2,639,000 have received the first dose.

