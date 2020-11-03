UK Covid cases rise to 20,018 vs. 18,950 yesterday

Daily UK Covid statistics

The number of Covid cases in the UK rose to 20,018 vs. 18,950 yesterday. The number of deaths increased to 397 from 136. That is the highest level since May 27.
