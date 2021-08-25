UK covid cases rise to the highest since July 20

UK covid cases hit 35,847

The UK reported 35,847 new covid cases today, up from 30,838 on Tuesday. That is the highest number since July 20 when the reopening spike had begun to fade.





Hospitalizations also continue to steadily climb.







There's more good news here than bad though. The UK cases are coming with the economy more-or-less fully open.







The next big hurdle will be schools.





Even if cases hit 50K or 60K, I don't see any fresh pressure towards lockdowns but it's something to keep an eye on.