UK culture secretary: We're still 'some way' from getting coronavirus vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK culture secretary, Oliver Dowden

  • Looking to resume Premier League games around mid-June
No vaccine but perhaps football may be returning soon, though the matches will be played behind closed doors. For now, the Bundesliga will be the base case scenario that the English FA will likely look to as they roll out plans for the league restart.

In that lieu, let's see how smoothly things will go over the next few weeks.
See here for global coronavirus case data


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose