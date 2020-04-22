UK daily coronavirus deaths 759

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

These are tough to track

There's a big headline noting that this is lower than the day before but there's a big skew in the Monday numbers every week, that's corrected on Tuesday. So Tuesday is always artificially high.

In any case, the total number of deaths in hospitals is now 18,100.

The market isn't trading on virus numbers anymore so I'm not sure how relevant it is for traders. There's no doubt it's a terrible human tragedy.



See here for global coronavirus case data
