UK data - BRC Sales like-for-like for March -3.5% y/y (expected -5.5%)
British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data (strips out the impact of changes in store size)
- expected -5.5% prior -0.4%
Total retail sales -4.3% y/y vs +0.1% in Feb.
- biggest-ever fall excluding seasonal distortions
BRC says total retail sales fell by 27% in first two weeks of lockdown
"The closure of non-essential shops led to deserted high streets and high double-digit declines in sales which even a rise in online shopping could not compensate for," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.