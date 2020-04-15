UK data - BRC Sales like-for-like for March -3.5% y/y (expected -5.5%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data (strips out the impact of changes in store size)

  • expected -5.5% prior -0.4%

Total retail sales -4.3% y/y vs +0.1% in Feb.

  • biggest-ever fall excluding seasonal distortions

BRC says total retail sales fell by 27% in first two weeks of lockdown

"The closure of non-essential shops led to deserted high streets and high double-digit declines in sales which even a rise in online shopping could not compensate for," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.


