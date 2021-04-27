UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for April: -1.3% y/y (prior -2.4%)

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index (a monthly measure of UK shop price inflation)



BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson: "In the months ahead retailers will have to battle the cost pressures from Brexit red-tape, rising shipping costs due to international supply issues, as well as increasing global food and oil prices"

"Retailers may be left with no option but to pass on some of these costs to consumers"

Disocunting still apparent, but this is expected to subside as retailers across the UK are beginning to reopen after the months-long shut down.