UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for May: -0.6% y/y (prior -1.3%)

An indication to inflation via the British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

Highlights via Reuters report:
  • smallest price falls since the start of the COVID pandemic
  • shoppers buying more clothes and shoes as lockdowns eased
  • retailers say price pressures were likely to rise further over the rest of 2021
  • The BRC's shop price index typically shows year-on-year price falls, unlike the broader measure of consumer price inflation targeted by the BoE which includes a wider range of goods and services. 
