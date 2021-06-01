UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for May: -0.6% y/y (prior -1.3%)
An indication to inflation via the British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
Highlights via Reuters report:
- smallest price falls since the start of the COVID pandemic
- shoppers buying more clothes and shoes as lockdowns eased
- retailers say price pressures were likely to rise further over the rest of 2021
- The BRC's shop price index typically shows year-on-year price falls, unlike the broader measure of consumer price inflation targeted by the BoE which includes a wider range of goods and services.