UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for October -0.4% y/y (prior -0.5%)
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index, a monthly measure of UK shop price inflation.
- For the m/m, up 0.4%
British Retail Consortium said prices are set to rise further in Christmas.
- "It is now clear that the increased costs from labour shortages, supply chain issues and rising commodity prices have started filtering through to the consumer," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.
- Three in five retailers planned to raise prices before Christmas, she added.