UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for October -0.4% y/y (prior -0.5%)

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index, a monthly measure of UK shop price inflation.

For the m/m, up 0.4%

British Retail Consortium said prices are set to rise further in Christmas.

"It is now clear that the increased costs from labour shortages, supply chain issues and rising commodity prices have started filtering through to the consumer," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

Three in five retailers planned to raise prices before Christmas, she added.








