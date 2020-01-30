UK data - car output dropped last year at the fastest rate since the 2008-9 recession

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data ut earlier

  • Production -14.2% y/y to 1.3 million cars in 2019
  • third consecutive fall
On a brighter note investment nearly doubled to 1.1 bn GBP (Jaguar Land Rover to build electric vehicles)

Info via Reuters 

Also on a brighter note:
BoE meeting today:

