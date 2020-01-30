UK data - car output dropped last year at the fastest rate since the 2008-9 recession
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data ut earlier
- Production -14.2% y/y to 1.3 million cars in 2019
- third consecutive fall
On a brighter note investment nearly doubled to 1.1 bn GBP (Jaguar Land Rover to build electric vehicles)
Info via Reuters
