UK data - consumer confidence improves in December to highest in 5 months

UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for December to -11

expected -14, prior -14

Gfk comments on the result:

"Despite official warning signs about the flatlining of Britain's economy, we know that record-high employment and below-target levels of inflation are helping to boost consumers' expectations for the year ahead"

I suspect its a hard road ahead with Brexit concerns coming, but with Johnson's majority at least the parliamentary deadlock is broken and there is a clearer path ahead.





GBP doing pretty much nothing on the data.



