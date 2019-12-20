UK data - consumer confidence improves in December to highest in 5 months

UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for December to -11

  • expected -14, prior -14
Gfk comments on the result:
  • "Despite official warning signs about the flatlining of Britain's economy, we know that record-high employment and below-target levels of inflation are helping to boost consumers' expectations for the year ahead" 
I suspect its a hard road ahead with Brexit concerns coming, but with Johnson's majority at least the parliamentary deadlock is broken and there is a clearer path ahead. 

GBP doing pretty much nothing on the data.

