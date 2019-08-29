UK data (from earlier) - 14th consecutive month of falling vehicle production

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) UK vehicle production data for July 2019

  • cars made in Britain fall 18.9% y/y
SMMT said the decline in export orders was "primarily responsible"
  • overseas shipments -20.2% since January
  • production for the UK YTD -13.5%
SMMT comments:
  • decline due to an "ongoing weakness in major EU and Asian markets coupled with some key model changes"
  • global headwinds are strong
  •  escalating trade tensions
  • softening demand
  • significant technological change
  • UK market also weak
  • we need a Brexit deal - and quickly - to unlock investment and safeguard the long term future of a sector which has recently been such an international success story

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose