UK data (from earlier) - 14th consecutive month of falling vehicle production

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) UK vehicle production data for July 2019

cars made in Britain fall 18.9% y/y

SMMT said the decline in export orders was "primarily responsible"

overseas shipments -20.2% since January

production for the UK YTD -13.5%

SMMT comments:

decline due to an "ongoing weakness in major EU and Asian markets coupled with some key model changes"

global headwinds are strong

escalating trade tensions

softening demand

significant technological change

UK market also weak

we need a Brexit deal - and quickly - to unlock investment and safeguard the long term future of a sector which has recently been such an international success story





