UK data - Gfk Consumer Confidence (August): -27 (vs. expected -25)
Gfk Consumer Confidence at -27 again, around its best since pre-Lockdown in March but not far from decade lows.
- expected -25
- prior -27
GfK comments:
- "Circumspect consumers report they are more confident about their personal financial situation over the next year but the uptick from zero to +1 does not amount to much," Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said. "This can change quickly when furlough ends and the inevitable redundancies start."