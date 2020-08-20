UK data - Gfk Consumer Confidence (August): -27 (vs. expected -25)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Gfk Consumer Confidence at -27 again, around its best since pre-Lockdown in March but not far from decade lows.

  • expected -25
  • prior -27
GfK comments:
  • "Circumspect consumers report they are more confident about their personal financial situation over the next year but the uptick from zero to +1 does not amount to much," Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said. "This can change quickly when furlough ends and the inevitable redundancies start." 

