UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for July: -7 (expected -8)

GfK Consumer Confidence -7 in July
expected -8, prior -9
Commentary via Reuters:
- A seven-point jump in a measure of people's willingness to make big purchases showed consumers were responding to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on non-essential shops in May, Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said. "However, threats from increasing consumer price inflation, COVID variants and rising infection figures, (and) the looming end of furlough and the Job Retention Scheme could put the brakes on this rebound"