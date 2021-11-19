UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for November -14   (expected -18, prior -17)

GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose for the first time in four months

Still net negative as you can see from the headline





GfK's comments:

views on the economy had improved despite rising inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates

consumers less buoyant about their personal finances

"This weakness is important as it reflects day-to-day plans to save or spend and is a strong driver of overall UK economic growth"

"However, one highlight for both physical and virtual retail is the seven-point jump in major purchase intentions in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas."



