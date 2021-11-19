UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for November -14 (expected -18, prior -17)
GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose for the first time in four months
Still net negative as you can see from the headline
GfK's comments:
- views on the economy had improved despite rising inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates
- consumers less buoyant about their personal finances
- "This weakness is important as it reflects day-to-day plans to save or spend and is a strong driver of overall UK economic growth"
- "However, one highlight for both physical and virtual retail is the seven-point jump in major purchase intentions in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas."
Extra info via Reuters reporting.