UK data indicating improving consumer spending

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BRC like-for-like sales in August +3.9% y/y  (July +3.2%)

And, from Barclaycard, their August data shows consumer spending +0.2% y/y  - the first rise for this since February. 

