UK data - Lloyds Bank Business Barometer for July 30 vs. prior 33

The drop in July was from a three year high in June and is still at a strong level, indicating solid business confidence in the UK. 

The result comes as restrictions have largely been lifted after a long period of shur downs. 
  • transport and hospitality sectors notable more confident in July
  • both these sectors show the highest for employment and wages prospects, along with construction
  • 39% of businesses expect to raise prices, 5% expect to drop them
Survey of 1200 businesses conducted during the first 2 weeks of July. 
