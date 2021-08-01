UK data - Lloyds Bank Business Barometer for July 30 vs. prior 33
The drop in July was from a three year high in June and is still at a strong level, indicating solid business confidence in the UK.
The result comes as restrictions have largely been lifted after a long period of shur downs.
- transport and hospitality sectors notable more confident in July
- both these sectors show the highest for employment and wages prospects, along with construction
- 39% of businesses expect to raise prices, 5% expect to drop them
--
Survey of 1200 businesses conducted during the first 2 weeks of July.