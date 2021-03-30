UK data - retailers cut prices again, employers more confident about hiring

Reuters with a couple of reports, the British Retail Consortium shop prices index for March and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) survey for February

BRC report retailer prices fall by 2.4% y/y

same as in February

joint biggest decline since May 2020

BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson

rising global food and oil prices, higher shipping costs and Brexit red tape looked set to push prices up

Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said confidence in hiring rose six percentage points to a net level of +16 in the three months to February 2021

"Recruiters report that this latest lockdown has been much less damaging than many feared back in January," Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said. "There is still widespread pessimism about the wider economy, but that may be because respondents fear for sectors that have been shut down during lockdown."

