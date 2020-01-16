UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for December: -2% (expected -8%)

UK Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price balance comes in at a beat, -2% (highest since June last year)

expected -8%, prior -12%

Election certainty cited for the improvement (still negative though)

RICS comments:

"Whether the improvement in sentiment can be sustained remains to be seen given that there is so much work to be done over the course of this year in determining the nature of the eventual Brexit deal"

"However, the sales expectations indicators clearly point to the prospect of more upbeat trend in transactions emerging with potential purchasers being more comfortable in following through on initial enquiries"

--

House Price Balance indicator measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their designated area.





