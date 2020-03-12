UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for February: 29% (expected 20%, prior 17%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Doing a bit of a catch up on data. The focus is elsewhere and coming up soon is US President Trump's statement. 

  • RICS monthly house price balance rose at the fastest pace in nearly four years
  • up for a third month in a row
  • Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey
  •  "For now at least, feedback around expectations are consistent with activity levels continuing to strengthen albeit relatively modestly," Simon Rubinsohn, RICS's chief economist

Boris Johnson's clear-cut election win in December has taken away some of the  short-term uncertainty about Brexit. Trade talks with the EU the next hurdle. 




