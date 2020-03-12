UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for February: 29% (expected 20%, prior 17%)

Doing a bit of a catch up on data. The focus is elsewhere and coming up soon is US President Trump's statement.

RICS monthly house price balance rose at the fastest pace in nearly four years

up for a third month in a row

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey

"For now at least, feedback around expectations are consistent with activity levels continuing to strengthen albeit relatively modestly," Simon Rubinsohn, RICS's chief economist





Boris Johnson's clear-cut election win in December has taken away some of the short-term uncertainty about Brexit. Trade talks with the EU the next hurdle.















