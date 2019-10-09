UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September -2% (expected -7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data from the Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
  • expected -7%, prior -4%

More:
  • RICS say new sales instructions fell last month at the fastest pace since June 2016
  • New buyer inquiries were down by the most since April
  • sales fell by the most since February
RICS cite Brexit :
  • "Unless there is a speedy resolution to the ongoing impasse it does seem inevitable that the stand-off between purchasers and sellers will deepen," RICS economist Simon Rubinsohn
---
