UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September -2% (expected -7%)
Data from the Royal
Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
- expected -7%, prior -4%
More:
- RICS say new sales instructions fell last month at the fastest pace since June 2016
- New buyer inquiries were down by the most since April
- sales fell by the most since February
RICS cite Brexit :
- "Unless there is a speedy resolution to the ongoing impasse it does seem inevitable that the stand-off between purchasers and sellers will deepen," RICS economist Simon Rubinsohn
---