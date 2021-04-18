UK data - Rightmove house prices for April +2.1% m/m & +5.1% y/y (prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Rightmove reports on asking prices for homes in the UK 

  • +2.1% m/m & +5.1% y/y (prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y)
(as an aside the asking price for my home is a low, low gazillion, in bitcoins that is) 

Back to the UK:
  • Asking prices hit a new high
  • partially this is the impact of the tax cut was extended (on March 3 Chancellor Sunak said he would extend a temporary tax break for buyers and he also announced a new mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers)
  • Rightmove said available properties at a record low



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose