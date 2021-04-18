UK data - Rightmove house prices for April +2.1% m/m & +5.1% y/y (prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y)

Rightmove reports on asking prices for homes in the UK

+2.1% m/m & +5.1% y/y (prior 0.8% m/m and 2.7% y/y)

(as an aside the asking price for my home is a low, low gazillion, in bitcoins that is)





Back to the UK:

Asking prices hit a new high

partially this is the impact of the tax cut was extended (on March 3 Chancellor Sunak said he would extend a temporary tax break for buyers and he also announced a new mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers)

Rightmove said available properties at a record low







