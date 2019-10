And for the y/y comes in at -0.2% from previous month's +0.2%

Rightmove publish asking prices.

"With upward pricing power now pretty flat, some sellers who are motivated by maximising their money seem to be holding back. They may be waiting for more certainty around both achieving their price aspirations and also the Brexit outcome," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.





Of course, this is not a focus … Brexit is.