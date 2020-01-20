UK data - Rightmove house prices January 2.3% m/m (prior -0.9%)

There will be little GBP impact from this upon release

+2.3% m/m and +2.7% y/y

prior -0.9% m/m and +0.8% y/y



That +2.3% m/m is the biggest since the survey started in 2002.

+ 2.7% y/y is the best since July 2017

Rightmove comments:

"There now seems to be a release of this pent-up demand,"

"The housing market dislikes uncertainty, and the unsettled political outlook over the last three and a half years since the EU referendum caused some potential home-movers to hesitate."







