UK data - Rightmove house prices January 2.3% m/m (prior -0.9%)

There will be little GBP impact from this upon release 

+2.3% m/m and +2.7% y/y
  • prior -0.9% m/m and +0.8% y/y
That +2.3% m/m is the biggest since the survey started in 2002.
  • + 2.7% y/y is the best since July 2017
Rightmove comments:
  • "There now seems to be a release of this pent-up demand,"
  • "The housing market dislikes uncertainty, and the unsettled political outlook over the last three and a half years since the EU referendum caused some potential home-movers to hesitate." 


