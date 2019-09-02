UK data shows consumers stockpiling food ahead of Brexit deadline
A bit more detail on the UK data. We just got :
Also out was Barclaycard data, which on the surface was not so dire:
- UK consumer spending +1.3% y/y in August
On the BRC (via Reuters) :
- "Greater economic and political uncertainty has driven down consumer demand," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. "While the summer weather gave a small boost to food sales, this was cancelled out by a drop in non-food sales."
- fifth fall in the first eight months of 2019
Barclaycard (again, via Reuters):
- A survey commissioned by Barclaycard showed almost one in five respondents was stockpiling everyday items in case of shortages in the future.
- Tinned foods, household supplies and dried goods topped the list of stockpiled products, it said.
- "A weak pound and worries about rising prices are causing concern for many, with Brits looking to better balance their household budgets," Esme Harwood, a Barclaycard director, said. "That said, spending at pubs and restaurants remains robust, suggesting Brits have been making the most of the longer days by relaxing and dining out."