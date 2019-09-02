UK data shows consumers stockpiling food ahead of Brexit deadline

A bit more detail on the UK data. We just got :

Also out was Barclaycard data, which on the surface was not so dire:

UK consumer spending +1.3% y/y in August

On the BRC (via Reuters) :



"Greater economic and political uncertainty has driven down consumer demand," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. "While the summer weather gave a small boost to food sales, this was cancelled out by a drop in non-food sales."

fifth fall in the first eight months of 2019

Barclaycard (again, via Reuters):

A survey commissioned by Barclaycard showed almost one in five respondents was stockpiling everyday items in case of shortages in the future.

Tinned foods, household supplies and dried goods topped the list of stockpiled products, it said.

"A weak pound and worries about rising prices are causing concern for many, with Brits looking to better balance their household budgets," Esme Harwood, a Barclaycard director, said. "That said, spending at pubs and restaurants remains robust, suggesting Brits have been making the most of the longer days by relaxing and dining out."












