UK data shows employers' hiring plans have risen from an 18-month low despite Brexit uncetainty

A survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), info via Reuters.

its quarterly net employment balance rose to +22 from +18

back in line with its average over the past year

"Despite the political uncertainty, employers have held their nerve and adopted a 'business as usual' approach to their hiring needs"

employers, were benefiting from higher spending on public services

outlook for wages was more muted and the CIPD warned that weak productivity growth was likely to put the brakes on private-sector pay rises







Separately:

An aggregate of business sentiment surveys calculated by accountancy firm BDO fell to its lowest since March 2012 in October

"Given British businesses are telling us that new hires and investment are hard to justify at the moment, growth will continue to remain elusive until there is some kind of resolution of the Brexit conundrum"







CIPD comments on the results: