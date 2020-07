Total deaths rise to 45,233

The UK coronavirus death toll rose by 114 in the latest report. That is up rather sharply from the 66 reported yesterday. There are always concerns of a reversal of the more positive trends as economies reopen. Nevertheless the remain well below the peaks from April of 1100 to 1200. The high for July reached 176.





Still waiting on the number of cases. As a guide there were 641 new cases yesterday