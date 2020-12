Latest data released by UK CBI - 18 December 2020





Prior -40

Trends selling prices 0

Prior -8







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.

UK factory orders balance rises to a ten-month high in December and though that might be related to some Brexit stockpiling, it is still at a relatively subdued level overall.