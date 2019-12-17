Latest data released by CBI - 17 December 2019





Prior -26

Trends selling prices +6

Prior -1

The headline reading dips further as inflows of new work is seen declining. Just take note that the survey was conducted from 22 November to 11 December - before the election.





Factory output is seen sliding at its fastest pace in more than 10 years leading up to the election as the report highlights that manufacturing output over the three months to December was the weakest reading since September 2009.





We'll have to see if Johnson's comprehensive victory last week can help to improve business and economic sentiment in the coming months.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





