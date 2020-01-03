UK December construction PMI 44.4 vs 45.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 3 January 2020





Construction activity continues to remain tepid as it has been throughout 2H 2019 and this just reaffirms the more sluggish economic conditions in the UK towards the end of last year.





Markit notes that:





"December data suggested that the UK construction sector limped through the final quarter of 2019, with output falling in all three major categories of work. Brexit uncertainty and spending delays ahead of the General Election were once again the most commonly cited factors highlighted by firms experiencing a drop in construction activity."



