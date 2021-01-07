UK December construction PMI 54.6 vs 54.6 expected

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 7 January 2021









"December data illustrated a positive end to the year for the UK construction sector, mostly fuelled by a sharp rebound in house building. Overall output growth has slowed in comparison to the catch-up phase last summer, but now it is encouraging to see the recovery driven by new projects and stronger underlying demand.



"A sustained improvement in construction order books resulted in a rise in employment numbers for the first time in nearly two years and the most optimistic growth expectations since April 2017. Construction companies are hopeful that higher demand will broaden out beyond residential projects in the next 12 months, led by infrastructure spending and a potential rebound in new commercial work from the depressed levels seen during the pandemic.



"Transport delays and a lack of stock among suppliers were the main difficulties reported by UK construction firms at the end of 2020, which contributed to the fastest rise in purchasing prices for nearly two years."





The UK construction sector continues its recovery towards the end of last year, with house building carrying the bulk of the weight once again. Output expansion maintained for a seventh straight month while employment conditions returned to growth last month.