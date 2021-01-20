UK December CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 20 January 2021





Prior +0.3%

Core CPI +1.4% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%





That said, inflation is still keeping rather subdued in the bigger picture of things and that will keep the BOE on its toes if there is no further meaningful boost this year.







PPI output +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

PPI output -0.4% vs -0.6% y/y expected

PPI input +0.8% vs +0.9% m/m expected

PPI input +0.2% vs +0.5% y/y expected RPI +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected

RPI +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y expected Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:

Looking at the details, ONS notes that clothing prices put upward pressure on inflation last month with transport costs as well as petrol prices rising also contributed.

Slight delay in the release by the source. UK inflation crept higher in December with weaker energy prices filtering out somewhat, helping to bolster price pressures in general.