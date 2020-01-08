UK December Halifax house prices +1.7% vs +1.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by Halifax - 8 January 2020

Prior +1.0%; revised to +1.2%

House prices +4.0% y/y

Prior +2.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's quite a jump and the monthly one is the biggest increase in house prices for the course of last year. The annual growth is a little exacerbated by the fact that December 2018 was a particularly weak month.





Halifax notes that:





"Average house prices rose by 4% over 2019, at the top of our predicted range of 2% to 4% growth for the year. This was driven by a monthly gain of 1.7% in December which was the biggest monthly increase of 2019, pushing up the year-on-year growth rate and reflecting that December 2018 was a particularly weak month.



Looking ahead, we expect uncertainty in the economy to ease somewhat in 2020, which should see transaction volumes increase and further price growth made possible by an improvement in households' real incomes.



Longer-term issues such as the shortage of homes for sale and low levels of house-building will continue to limit supply, while the ongoing challenges faced by prospective buyers in raising deposits will serve to constrain demand. As a result, we expect a modest pace of gains to continue into next year."

If anything, it shows that housing market conditions have improved a little towards the end of last year but amid more challenges i.e. Brexit uncertainty, there is still some room for concern to be had.



