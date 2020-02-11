UK December monthly GDP +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 11 February 2020





Prior -0.3%

Index of services +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m

Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.4%

The December month pretty much rescued the UK economy from posting negative growth in Q4 last year, owing thanks to improved sentiment after the election.





The release here is merely an accompaniment to the Q4 data and that just reaffirms stagnant growth in the UK towards the end of last year.





The focus in the pound has long shifted from that since the election so the data points here don't really matter all too much in the grand scheme of things.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below: