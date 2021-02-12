UK December monthly GDP +1.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 February 2021

Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.3%

Index of services +1.7% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior -3.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. After a dip in November activity due to lockdown measures, the UK economy bounced back modestly in December. The data here is merely an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP report released at the same time.







Manufacturing production +0.3% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%

Manufacturing production -2.5% vs -3.2% y/y expected

Prior -3.8% Industrial production +0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

Industrial production -3.3% vs -3.7% y/y expected

Prior -4.7% Construction output -2.9% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +1.9%

Construction output -3.7% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -1.4%

There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below: