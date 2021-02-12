UK December monthly GDP +1.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 12 February 2021
- Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.3%
- Index of services +1.7% vs +1.0% m/m expected
- Prior -3.4%
Slight delay in the release by the source. After a dip in November activity due to lockdown measures, the UK economy bounced back modestly in December. The data here is merely an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP report released at the same time.
There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:
- Manufacturing production +0.3% vs +0.7% m/m expected
- Prior +0.7%
- Manufacturing production -2.5% vs -3.2% y/y expected
- Prior -3.8%
- Industrial production +0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
- Industrial production -3.3% vs -3.7% y/y expected
- Prior -4.7%
- Construction output -2.9% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Prior +1.9%
- Construction output -3.7% vs -0.2% y/y expected
- Prior -1.4%