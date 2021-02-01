UK December mortgage approvals 103.4k vs 100.0k expected
Latest data released by the BOE - 1 February 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. UK mortgage activity continues to hold up towards the end of last year as housing market conditions stay hot amid the stamp duty holiday. That said, consumer credit growth continues to suffer and that represents a separate worry at the other end of the spectrum.
- Prior 105.0k; revised to 105.3k
- Net consumer credit -£1.0 billion vs -£1.1 billion expected
- Prior -£1.5 billion