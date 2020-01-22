UK December public sector net borrowing £4.0 billion vs £4.6 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 22 January 2020
- Prior £4.9 billion; revised to £4.2 billion
- PSNB (ex-banks) £4.8 billion vs £5.3 billion expected
- Prior £5.6 billion; revised to £4.9 billion
- PSNCR £16.6 billion
- Prior £9.9 billion; revised to £9.5 billion
The UK government borrowed less than expected in December but corporate tax receipts were seen weakening, falling 3.4% in the financial year-to-date - marking the biggest drop during the same period since 2012-13. Nothing much else of note to gather from the release.