UK December public sector net borrowing £4.0 billion vs £4.6 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 22 January 2020

  • Prior £4.9 billion; revised to £4.2 billion
  • PSNB (ex-banks) £4.8 billion vs £5.3 billion expected
  • Prior £5.6 billion; revised to £4.9 billion
  • PSNCR £16.6 billion
  • Prior £9.9 billion; revised to £9.5 billion
ForexLive
The UK government borrowed less than expected in December but corporate tax receipts were seen weakening, falling 3.4% in the financial year-to-date - marking the biggest drop during the same period since 2012-13. Nothing much else of note to gather from the release.

