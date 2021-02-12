UK December visible trade balance -£14.3 billion vs -£15.0 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 12 February 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports rose by 1.5% on the month while imports fell by 0.2% on the month, contributing to the narrower trade deficit. Trade conditions are still generally working its way back towards pre-virus levels and it will be some time before things normalise across the globe.
- Prior -£16.0 billion
- Non-EU trade balance -£5.2 billion
- Prior -£8.0 billion