UK December visible trade balance -£14.3 billion vs -£15.0 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 February 2021

Prior -£16.0 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£5.2 billion

Prior -£8.0 billion









Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports rose by 1.5% on the month while imports fell by 0.2% on the month, contributing to the narrower trade deficit. Trade conditions are still generally working its way back towards pre-virus levels and it will be some time before things normalise across the globe.