UK December visible trade balance -£14.3 billion vs -£15.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 12 February 2021

  • Prior -£16.0 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£5.2 billion
  • Prior -£8.0 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports rose by 1.5% on the month while imports fell by 0.2% on the month, contributing to the narrower trade deficit. Trade conditions are still generally working its way back towards pre-virus levels and it will be some time before things normalise across the globe.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose