UK declares new coronavirus as a serious, imminent threat to public health

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This gives the government more powers to fight the spread of the virus

The healthy ministry says officially declares that "the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health".

Adding that "measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus". Notably, they have designated Wuhan and the Hubei province as an "infected area".
