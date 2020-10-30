UK drug regulator has started accelerated reviews of Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines - report

Bloomberg reports on the matter

The report says that the UK's drug regulator has begun accelerated reviews of the coronavirus vaccines that are under development from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.





In the case of Pfizer, a so-called 'rolling review' i.e. one which allows regulators to see clinical data in real-time and have discussions about the trial process so that approvals can be granted more quickly, is said to have started in recent weeks.





Meanwhile, the UK agency is also said to be conducting an expedited review of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as confirmed by a spokesman for the pharmaceutical firm.

That's some positive development in the vaccine space - at least in terms of timeline - but the efficacy and safety elements of the vaccines are still up for question surely.




