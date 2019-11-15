UK election: Brexit party has stood down from 43 non Tory seats. GBPUSD breaks higher

Telegraph reporter

The Brexit party has stood down from 43 non-Tory seats of which the Tories came in 2nd in 17 in the last election of which 11 are Labour.





The GBPUSD has soared higher after the headlines. The pair trades at the highest level since November 5th. The pair is testing a swing level at 1.29167 and above that a trend line cuts across at 1.2925.









Stepping down and 43 additional seats, brings the total seats that the Brexit party stepped down to 360.







A majority requires 326 states. The conservatives currently hold 317 seats. The conservatives need 8 more for a majority.



So if they can keep the seats they have, gain 8 of the 43, they would have their majority. According to the report, the Tories came in 2nd in 17 of the 43 seats.