UK election: Conservatives 44% (unch.), Labour 32% (+4) - Ipsos poll

The polls continue to show a somewhat narrowing lead for the Tories







ForexLive

That said, this still highlights some risks of a hung parliament going into next week's election and that could undo the upbeat tone in the pound seen this week.

This isn't really telling us anything new so far but it reaffirms what all the other polls have been suggesting over the past two weeks. The lead for Boris Johnson's Conservatives is somewhat narrowing but it isn't as profound as what we saw in 2017.